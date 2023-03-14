Update: Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on SF Muni bus near Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a stabbing on a Muni bus near Union Square early Monday evening that left a juvenile victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police were not offering many details regarding the incident. The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 5 p.m. that there were delays in the area of Stockton and Sutter streets due to police activity.

Muni said the incident was causing delays on the 8, 15, 30, and 45 bus lines. There were reports that the stabbing happened on an 8AX Bayshore bus.

ATTN: The 8, 15, 30, and 45 may experience delays near the Stockton and Sutter area due to #SFPD activity, — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) March 14, 2023

The San Francisco Police tweeted about the incident an hour later, confirming that officers were investigating a stabbing on a Muni bus and asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact authorities.

Investigators are at the scene of this stabbing on a MUNI bus. If you witnessed the crime, please talk to investigators/officers on scene. #SFPD 230178348. https://t.co/A4q86cSSY6 pic.twitter.com/PBsrstdeNf — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) March 14, 2023

Police later said officers were flagged down and called to a report of a stabbing on a Muni bus at approximately 4:41 pm officers near the intersection of Stockton and Sutter.

Arriving Officers met a juvenile male victim suffering from a possible stab wound. Police provided aid and called paramedics to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that a physical altercation occurred on the bus between multiple juvenile males, leading to the stabbing. With help from witnesses, officers were able to detain multiple juvenile subjects who may have been involved in the assault.

Police said so far, no arrests have been made in the incident.