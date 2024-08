SAN FRANCISCO -- Police are investigating a shooting reported in the area of Haight and Masonic streets that took place a little before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an argument may have preceded the shooting but, as of 5 p.m., there have been no reports of any injuries or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.