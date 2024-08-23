Police arrest suspect in fatal Vallejo shooting

Vallejo police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a business in the city earlier this month.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, Vallejo officers were alerted to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Solano Avenue. A man was shot inside a commercial establishment in the area.

Responding officers gave him initial aid until medical personnel arrived, and the victim was taken to the hospital, according to police.

On Aug. 3, the victim died of his injuries, making him the 15th homicide victim of 2024 in Vallejo.

In a statement Thursday, police identified the suspect as Fenton Warren, a 47-year-old Vallejo resident. Police said that on Wednesday, they obtained a warrant for Warren's arrest.

A SWAT team arrested him in the 200 block of Couch Street without incident. Police said Warren was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jarrett Tonn at (707) 648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net.