Man dies of injuries days after latest Vallejo shooting

A man died of his injuries over the weekend after being shot in Vallejo two days earlier, police said

The shooting happened on Thursday inside a business on the 2000 block of Solano Avenue. Vallejo police said officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and they began first aid until medics arrived to take him to a hospital.

On Saturday, the man died at the hospital. His identity was withheld until his family members were notified.

Police said the motive and circumstances of the shooting were still being determined.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jarrett Tonn at (707) 648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net.

It was Vallejo's 15th homicide in 2024 and the fourth in less than three weeks.

On June 24, a man was shot dead in the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Louisiana Street. A week earlier, a 16-year-old boy died in a shooting on the 100 block of Carolina Street. Police are also investigating a reported vehicle crash and shooting on July 16 near Tennessee Street and Vervais Avenue. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and was taken off life support three days later.



