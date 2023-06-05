Police arrest 2 men in 2021 homicide at downtown San Jose park

SAN JOSE -- Two men have been arrested for a 2021 homicide at a San Jose park, police announced Monday.

On September 13, 2021, officers working a foot patrol at Discovery Meadow Park in downtown San Jose discovered an unconscious man who was not breathing. Medical personnel arrived but the man was pronounced dead.

The cause of death at the time was not known. Following an investigation, the Santa Clara County coroner's office determined the cause of death was homicide.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Wayne Ham of San Jose.

(L-R) William Jack Jones, David Barraza San Jose Police Department

San Jose police said its homicide unit began an investigation that lasted for more than a year. The suspects were identified as San Jose residents David Barraza, 30, and William Jack Jones, 37, and detectives obtained warrants for their arrest.

On May 25, officers located and arrested both suspects in San Jose and booked them into the Santa Clara County Jail on homicide-related charges.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Lieutenant White #4104 or Detective Sergeant Reckas #3440 of the San José Police Department via email at: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3440@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.