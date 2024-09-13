Police shooting at Powell Street BART Station in San Francisco injures 1; station reopened

A police shooting at the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco Friday morning closed the station for almost two hours, authorities said.

Police later said an armed male subject who was spotted in the neighborhood led police on a foot chase that ended at the BART station with the officer-involved shooting.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it responded at 10:34 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the station and police located one victim. The victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital in stable condition, the fire department said.

A San Francisco Fire Department post on social media indicated a crew was at the station "for a traumatic injury" and urged people to avoid the are of 5th and Market Streets.

Crime scene tape has cordoned off the main entrance to the station and San Francisco police officers were still on the scene.

Powell BART station shooting KPIX

Trains are running through the station without stopping during the closure, which remained in effect as of 11 a.m., BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

Shortly before 12 p.m., San Francisco police confirmed that the incident was an officer-involved shooting at around 10:30 a.m. that police are currently investigating.

⚠️ Officer-Involved Shooting Incident ⚠️



We are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approx. 10:30 AM at Powell Street BART station.



Media staging will be at Eddy Street & Cyril Magnin Street. pic.twitter.com/NrS5ak9hIj — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 13, 2024

Police have not provided any details regarding what led to the shooting or identified the individual who was injured.

As of 12:15 p.m., the eastern entrance to the Powell Street BART station reopened and trains are once again stopping at the station. The main entrance to the station remains closed for the shooting investigation.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, SFPD chief Bill Scott said that the incident began at around 10:18 a.m. when officers observed a man in a parked car armed with a gun on the 400 block of Jessie Street on the south side of Market Street.

"Our officers formulated a plan to contain him. The person got out of the car and a foot pursuit ensued," Scott said. "That went on for a couple of blocks and an officer-involved shooting occurred when they chased the armed person down into the BART plaza here at Powell Street."

Scott said additional details would be provided to the public at a virtual town hall regarding the incident within ten days as is protocol for SFPD officer-involved shootings. The man who was shot was transported to an area hospital and is in fair condition, Scott confirmed.

Scott said officers recovered the firearm in the incident and that there were numerous witnesses to the shooting due to it taking place at the busy BART station.