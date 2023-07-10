Person on tracks at BART Civic Center station, disabled train create major delays

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART service was experiencing major delays late Monday morning because of a person on the tracks at Civic Center station in San Francisco and separately a train becoming disabled between the 24th St./Mission and 16th St. Mission stations.

A BART spokesman said at around 9:30 a.m., a person suffered some sort of medical issue and had to be removed from the trackway with the help of San Francisco firefighters.

Spokesman James Allison said there was no indication that the person has had any contact with a train. The San Francisco Fire Department said the incident also touched off a fire under a Daly City-bound train at Civic Center, which was quickly extinguished.

As of 10 a.m., trains had resumed stopping at the station and BART was reporting 20-minute delays at Civic Center in the SFO, Millbrae and Daly City directions.

Shortly after, BART said there was another major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae and Daly City directions because of a disabled train between 16th St Mission and 24th St Mission stations.

Earlier Monday morning, an equipment problem on the tracks between Coliseum and San Leandro stations prompted major delays on the system and a temporary halt of Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City stations.

As of 10 a.m., the system was still seeing 10-minute delays on the Green line because of the unspecified equipment problem.