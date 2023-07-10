Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Update: BART recovering from major delays during morning commute; Green line service resumes

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - 6 am 7/10/23
PIX Now - 6 am 7/10/23 11:14

BART's Green line service between the Berryessa and Daly City stations resumed Monday morning service was halted on the line because of an equipment problem on the track.

Service on the Green line was restored as of 7:48 a.m. BART originally reported the problem on the track between the Coliseum and San Leandro stations at 5:31 a.m.

The nature of the equipment problem was not specified.

As of 8 a.m., BART was still reporting 20-minute delays on the Berryessa Line in the Richmond, Daly City, Berryessa and Dublin/ Pleasanton directions.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 6:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.