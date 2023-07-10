Update: BART recovering from major delays during morning commute; Green line service resumes

BART's Green line service between the Berryessa and Daly City stations resumed Monday morning service was halted on the line because of an equipment problem on the track.

Service on the Green line was restored as of 7:48 a.m. BART originally reported the problem on the track between the Coliseum and San Leandro stations at 5:31 a.m.

The nature of the equipment problem was not specified.

As of 8 a.m., BART was still reporting 20-minute delays on the Berryessa Line in the Richmond, Daly City, Berryessa and Dublin/ Pleasanton directions.