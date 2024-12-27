After 40 years, Pleasanton’s “Widmer World” holiday display keeps growing

At one holiday display in Pleasanton, just about every square inch of the place is covered with decorations. The family behind it says they started small and it has been growing ever since.

For months, Bob and Susan Widmer have been toiling away like elves to make Christmas a little brighter, hand painting, and touching up whatever gnome needs some love.

"Want to turn them around and get the face," said Susan Widmer.

Most of the time, the married couple of 55 years agree. But every once in a while, even Santa and his wife can see things differently.

"It's a little light red," said Bob.

"No, that's perfect," said Susan.

One thing though, is certain in Widmer World.

"All this is handmade," said Bob.

From needed stitches to mend a hole so that Rudolph can stand tall, to customized stands that perfect his holiday train set display, Widmer World is a joyous family obsession that only continues to grow after more than 40 years.

"It is hard because there's so much stuff," said Susan.

"We started this when the kids were young, and they're still helping us with it, so it's a good family project," said Susan.

Lights abound.

The 28-foot-tall tree alone in the front yard has more than 5,000 lights to cover it… and adds a few extra digits to the electricity bill.

"PG&E kind of peaks a touch," said Bob.

This year, the display took a little longer than usual. His son-in-law, who lives next door, spent months running for a city council seat during a crucial time to ramp up finishing touches, and won the election.

"It's good for him, but not so good for me, because I know all the meetings those guys have to go to. I'm going to lose all that labor time," said Bob.

Pleasanton City Councilmember-elect Craig Eicher goes big too in his front yard.

"We're off to a late start this year," said Eicher.

The Widmers have been unwrapping decorations and setting up scenes to remember since September. It's not easy to do as Susan said, but there's no doubt about why they put in the hard work.

"I just love talking with the people, meeting all the people, and the kids are so excited, and their eyes just light up. I'll bet they go home and talk about it for weeks. This is something that is good for them and to remember, from Christmas to Christmas, we'll be here," said Susan.

"There's just a huge amount of positive energy that comes with such an endeavor. It's worth every minute we put into it," said Eicher.

Bob is now in his eighties, and still puts in countless hours into what started as just family fun.

"My health has not been real great this last year or so, but we're certainly going to continue on," said Bob.

There's no stopping the Widmers.

"You want to continue on because you, you have people that really appreciate what's going on here," said Bob.

Because in Widmer World, there's only one way to go, to make the season merry and bright.

Widmer World, located on Chelsea Court, lights up every night until the end of the year.