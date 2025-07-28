Shooting of elderly Pleasanton resident followed confrontation over alleged aninmal abuse, police say

A shooting in Pleasanton that left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries stemmed from a confrontation about alleged animal abuse, police said Monday.

A 71-year-old resident was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon at his home on Vineyard Avenue between Bernal Avenue and Ewing Drive. The Pleasanton Police Department said Monday in a press release that preliminary findings indicate the shooting happened after the suspect, identified as a 50-year-old Joshua Kaplan, confronted the resident about the alleged abuse at his home.

Witnesses told police about the confrontation at the home, but it was not clear what happened during the initial encounter that led to Kaplan shooting the victim at least six times, according to police.

Police also said that at some point, the victim retrieved a shotgun, but it did not appear that the victim fired his weapon.

Kaplan surrendered without incident after officers arrived at the scene. The victim was in stable condition as of Monday.

Officers were investigating the animal abuse allegations, and the dog involved was taken to the East County Animal Shelter, police said.

Kaplan was being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.