Man shot in Pleasanton suffers life-threatening injuries, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a 71-year-old man with life-threatening injuries in Pleasanton Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Vineyard Avenue at about 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting that happened after a dispute at a home. This is where police said the man, a Pleasanton resident, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he was rushed to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 50-year-old Joshua Kaplan, police said. He is currently in police custody.

Officers said there is no threat to the public and it's believed to be an isolated event.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.