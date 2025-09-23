Pleasanton robbery involves 4 suspects from Stockton aged 12 to 15 years old, police say

Four suspects aged 12 to 15 years old were arrested in Pleasanton after they fled into a residential neighborhood following a robbery on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Pleasanton Police Department said dispatchers were alerted about a strong-arm robbery that had happened at the Pleasanton Tennis and Community Park on Valley Avenue and Hopyard Road. The victim was a Pleasanton resident who had just stepped off a bus when he noticed a group of male juveniles follow him off the bus and into the park, police said.

Police at Shenendoah Court and South Valley Trails Drive following the arrest of four juveniles suspected in a robbery at the nearby tennis park, Sept. 22, 2025. Lucia Castañeda / KPIX

The group approached the victim and demanded his cell phone and other belongings, using physical force to steal his phone and other items, police said. The group then fled into the nearby Valley Trails residential community.

With the assistance of an East Bay Regional Parks Police helicopter, officers were able to locate and detain four suspects near Shenandoah Court off of South Valley Trails Avenue. Police said the four juveniles from Stockton were arrested for robbery and booked into the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center.

The victim was left with minor injuries, and his property was recovered police said.