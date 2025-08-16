Pleasanton police find possible improvised explosive devices during arrest of homicide suspect

Possible improvised explosive devices were discovered in a Pleasanton home after the arrest of a homicide suspect Friday, police say.

The Pleasanton Police Department says, a little after 9:30 p.m., officers responded near Helpert Court and Inglewood Drive to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but later died, police say.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Pleasanton resident Lucas Chan at the scene in connection to the shooting. Suspicious devices were also discovered inside Chan's home during the investigation, police say.

Those devices, which were found to be possible improvised explosives, were removed safely by the Alameda County Sheriff's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

Chan has been booked into Santa Rita Jail on homicide charges.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released by authorities.