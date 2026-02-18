2 people found shot to death inside Pleasanton home

A shooting inside a home in Pleasanton on Wednesday left two people dead, police said.

In a press release, the Pleasanton Police Department said officers responded at about 10:05 a.m. to reports of shots fired inside a house on Joanne Circle, adjacent to Parkside Drive and just north of the Ken Mercer Sports Park.

Officers entered the home and found two adults with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department medics.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. There was no word on any suspects outstanding, and police said no additional information was available as of Wednesday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased were withheld until family members were notified.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact the department at (925) 931-5100.