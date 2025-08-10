Watch CBS News
Crime

Pleasant Hill driver crashes off second story of parking garage; DUI suspected

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 8-10-25
PIX Now morning edition 8-10-25 09:41

A suspected drunken driver in Pleasant Hill drove off the second story of a garage early Sunday morning, Pleasant Hill Police said.

Around 4 a.m., police said they were called to a downtown parking garage for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that was hanging from the second story of the garage and had come to a rest vertically on its grille, police said.

Do not drink and drive! This morning around 4 AM, Officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle driving off...

Posted by Pleasant Hill Police Department on Sunday, August 10, 2025

A photo shared by police shows that the railing on a section of the second floor was completely gone.

According to police, the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked at the station. The vehicle was towed. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue