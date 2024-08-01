Plan to eliminate stench from Vallejo sewage plant stalls

Some people in Vallejo say they are overwhelmed by an unpleasant smell coming from the water front sewage treatment plant.

Officials at the Vallejo Flood and Wastewater District are apologizing but admit the smell will likely come and go until November. The smell is often worse depending on the wind, or if the temperature is hotter than 80 degrees.

"It is horrible," said Judy Houghgailing. "It's just disgusting, I can't describe it. You can taste it. That's how bad it is. You can taste it."

Houghgailing has lived in the neighborhood near Buss Avenue and Lincoln Road for more than 30 years. She's noticed a smell from the Vallejo Flood and Wastewater District before, but in the last year it's become worse.

"My nephew's girlfriend had a petition going on. They live closer, on Main Street," she said.

Other neighbors have complained as well, with some sending emails to the Wastewater District. When it gets especially bad, Houghgailing takes matters into her own hands .

"I just leave town," she said.

She's even thinking about moving. The neighborhood is about a mile and a half drive from the plant.

The Wastewater District did send a letter in March to residents in a half-mile radius of the plant warning that the smell may be noticeable until about mid May, but it's still happening

Operations Superintendent Orlando Cortez said the district both underestimated the timeline and the radius.

"I would probably go two miles, hindsight is 20/20," said Cortez.

The project is expected to be done by November, ahead of storm season.

They are replacing one of the two biofilters that are a necessity for the plant to run properly. The extra strain on the one filter is causing the smell.

"What that that fan is doing is essentially an odor masking agent," said Cortez.

They now have five large fans that are working to disperse thes scent, they are getting a 6th one.

The Wastewater District invites the community to tour the plant to see what they're doing and understand why the smell is happening.

But as long as the smell is still strong, Houghgailing won't be happy.

"It's digusting," she said. "Please do something about it."

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District has visited the plant. Cortez said that they determined the smell, while unpleasant, is completely non-toxic and won't cause any harm.