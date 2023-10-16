Chicago area landlord charged with hate crime in killing of 6-year-old Palestinian boy, stabbing of mom

Plainfield landlord charged with hate crime in stabbing that killed 6-year-old, injured mom Plainfield landlord charged with hate crime in stabbing that killed 6-year-old, injured mom 02:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Plainfield Township landlord is accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy and stabbing that boy's mother because they were Muslim.

Joseph Czuba, 71, now faces several charges, including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and two hate crime counts. The two victims were targeted because they are Muslim and because of the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and Israel, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

The Justice Department has also opened an investigation into the case.

The boy's mother, 32-year-old Hanaan Shahin, told detectives that on Saturday morning, Czuba, her landlord, attacked her with a knife as she ran to the bathroom to call 911. According to the Will County Sheriff's Office, Czuba stabbed her more than a dozen times and her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, 26 times.

The Council on American Islamic Relations said the boy had just celebrated his birthday a couple of weeks ago.

"He was a lovely boy who loved his family, his friends. He loved soccer. He loved basketball, and he paid the price for the atmosphere of hate," CAIR Executive Director Ahmed Rehab said of how the boy's father described him.

Neighbors like Eva Case saw the crime scene Saturday night. The gruesome details behind the stabbing left her in awe.

"I don't care what the situation was," she said. "Don't take it out on somebody that innocent of life."

Neighbors who live near Czuba said the mother and son moved into the home four years ago. Neighbors said they kept to themselves.

As for Czuba, neighbors called him eccentric, and said they were concerned at times about signs in front of the house. Some were political and religious.

"I see the man that lived there outside gardening all the time, every week. Every time I come home, he's outside," Case said.

CAIR said it just issued a release a few days ago warning about creating anti-Muslim atmospheres where someone could get hurt.

"He has no clue about these larger issues happening in the world, but he was made to pay for it," Rehab said of Wadea.

Family members said, although the father was at Saturday's press conference, he was too in shock to speak. CAIR said it is disgusted not only by this horrible act but also by the exaggeration of Jihad Day. They said they believe if there were no anti-Muslim narrative, this would not have happened.

"This crime wakes up a fear inside us," said the boy's uncle, Yousef Hannon. "We are not animals, we are humans we want people to see us as humans."

Both Muslim and Jewish organizations have condemned the horrific attack, including the Chicago Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) and the Anti-Defamation League.

"It's horrific and absolutely unacceptable," said David Goldenberg with the Anti-Defamation League.

Goldenberg said the tragedy of the Plainfield boy puts a spotlight on the responsibility news outlets, social media companies and leaders have when using their platforms.

"How people get information and who they get that information from is really important," Goldenberg said.

In a recent example, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is on the campaign trail this weekend, said if he became president he would not allow Palestinians from Gaza inside the country as refugees.

"If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic," DeSantis said.

President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday condemning the attack, saying, "As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also released a statement calling the attack "nothing short of evil." Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson shared his condolences, saying, "This despicable hate crime is a shameful reminder of the destructive role Islamophobia plays in our society."

CBS 2 has learned that Wadea's funeral will happen Monday a 1 p.m. at a mosque in Bridgeview.