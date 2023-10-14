8-year-old killed, woman in serious condition after stabbing in Plainfield Township; suspect in custody

8-year-old killed, woman in serious condition after stabbing in Plainfield Township; suspect in cust

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy is dead and a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition after a stabbing in suburban Plainfield Township Saturday.

According to the Will County Sheriff's Office around 11:38 a.m., the woman called 911 from a home near the intersection of South Lincoln Highway and Lily Cache Road. The victim, 32, said her landlord was attacking her with a knife as she ran to the bathroom to call 911.

Officials say when deputies arrived on the scene they found the 71-year-old landlord sitting outside on the ground near the driveway of the home with a laceration on his forehead.

Inside deputies found two vitims, the 32-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old boy. Both had more than a dozen stab wounds to the chest, torso and arms. The woman was transported to a hospital in serious condition, and the boy was transported in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The landlord was treated and released from the hospital and transported to the Will County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex for questioning.

No charges had been filed Saturday evening. Officials said the investigation is expected to last into Sunday.

Accordinging to the Will County Sheriff's Office, one lane of Plainfield Road was shut down Saturday afternoon as police investigated the incident. Officials said traffic delays could last several hours and asked that residents avoid the area.

There is no danger to the public, the sheriff's office said in a release.