Prosecutors detail fatal stabbing of Chicago area Palestinian American boy A Plainfield Township landlord is accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy and stabbing that boy's mother because they were Muslim. Prosecutors said Joseph Czuba, 71, wanted the victims to move out of the home they rented from him, and believed he and his wife "were in danger," because he feared the woman he stabbed "was going to call over her Palestinian friends or family to harm them."