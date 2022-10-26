Pittsburg police arrest alleged graffiti artist who tagged over 365 structures

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PITTSBURG -- Nearly anywhere you go in Pittsburg, you'll see the tag "BCUS" spray-painted on traffic crossing signs, buildings and street signs.

On Wednesday, Pittsburg police posted on the department's Facebook page that they have taken 25-year-old Shane Cisneros into custody as the alleged serial graffiti artist.

Investigators said Cisneros spray-painted the tag of "Mr. BCUS" on over 365 structures -- everything from buildings to street signs, to sidewalks and private businesses.

He was arrested after a city graffiti clean-up team witnessed Cisneros in the act and alerted the police.

Cisneros will be charged with felony vandalism when he makes his first court appearance before a judge.