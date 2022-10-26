Watch CBS News
Crime

Pittsburg police arrest alleged graffiti artist who tagged over 365 structures

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:28

PITTSBURG -- Nearly anywhere you go in Pittsburg, you'll see the tag "BCUS" spray-painted on traffic crossing signs, buildings and street signs.

On Wednesday, Pittsburg police posted on the department's Facebook page that they have taken 25-year-old Shane Cisneros into custody as the alleged serial graffiti artist.

Investigators said Cisneros spray-painted the tag of "Mr. BCUS" on over 365 structures -- everything from buildings to street signs, to sidewalks and private businesses.

He was arrested after a city graffiti clean-up team witnessed Cisneros in the act and alerted the police. 

Cisneros will be charged with felony vandalism when he makes his first court appearance before a judge.  

First published on October 26, 2022 / 9:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.