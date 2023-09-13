Pittsburg police arrest 9 in connection to July killing; 1 suspect at-large

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg police on Tuesday arrested nine people they believe are connected to a shooting in July, the department said.

Police are still looking for a 19-year-old man who also may be connected to the July 14 shooting, which involved suspects firing multiple shots into a moving vehicle, killing one man and seriously injuring another.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Pittsburg police and other law enforcement agencies served 10 warrants throughout Contra Costa County that were connected to the investigation into the shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Crestview Drive.

Authorities served warrants in Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley, and Pleasant Hill, arresting nine people on suspicion of various crimes, including homicide, firearms violations, and narcotics-related offenses.

Police said they believe many of the suspects are directly involved or associates of an East Contra Costa County criminal gang. There are still ongoing investigations involving some of the suspects.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Pittsburg resident Amen Syrius Allen in connection to the killing. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should immediately call local law enforcement.

Anyone with information can contact detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095 or the Pittsburg Police Department's tip line at 925-252-4040.