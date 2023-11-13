Pittsburg leaders consider additional funding for surveillance cameras

PITTSBURG – Pittsburg police are asking the city council to allocate funds for additional surveillance cameras.

If approved at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Nov. 20, the Pittsburg Police Department will use a $37,029 federal grant to cover most of the installation.

The additional cameras would increase the city's existing camera network and "keep up with the city of Pittsburg's geographical growth and expansion," Police Chief Steve Albanese said in a report.

The camera network, developed over the last 15 years, has "proved to be a valuable tool in safeguarding the residents of Pittsburg through supplementing criminal investigation efforts as well as serving as a deterrent to criminal activity," he said.

The grant comes from the Justice Department's Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program. It commemorates Officer Edward R. Byrne, who was 22 when he was shot to death by members of a New York City street gang who had been ordered to kill a police officer—any police officer.

The City Council meeting will take place Nov. 20, at 7 p.m., at the City Hall Council Chambers, 65 Civic Ave., Pittsburg.