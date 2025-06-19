Watch CBS News
Pittsburg police seek suspect caught on video vandalizing patrol vehicles

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in the East Bay community of Pittsburg are seeking a man captured on video vandalizing several patrol vehicles in the parking lot of their station.

The department posted video on social media of the incident, which took place shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to officers, a male suspect was seen riding his bicycle from Power Avenue to the rear lot of the station, which is unsecured. Video shows the suspect throwing large rocks at the windshields of two High School Resource Patrol vehicles, causing severe damage.

The suspect was last seen riding northbound on Davi Avenue, possibly entering nearby City Park.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and canvassed the area, but the suspect has not been identified.

The suspect was wearing a fluorescent green long-sleeve shirt at the time of the incident. His bicycle is silver and black in color.

Police urged nearby residents and business owners to check their security footage. Anyone who may have information or video that could identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Simpson of the Pittsburg Police Department at 925-252-4805.

