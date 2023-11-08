42-year-old man shot, killed in Pittsburg home; suspect sought

PITTSBURG – A search is underway for a suspect who shot and killed 42-year-old man inside a home in Pittsburg Tuesday night.

Around 6:25 p.m., police were called to a home on the 900 block of Carpino Avenue. When officers arrived, the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers along with paramedics rendered aid to the victim, but he died from his injuries. Police said the man was the 5th homicide victim in Pittsburg this year.

Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting was an isolated incident. The victim's name has not been released due to the ongoing investigation, police said Wednesday.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pittsburg Police Department dispatch at 925-626-2441 or Detective Elmore at 925-252-4875.