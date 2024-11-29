Watch CBS News
Crime

Early morning 4-car crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg leaves one person dead

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition - 11/29/24
PIX Now morning edition - 11/29/24 10:32

At least one died in a multiple-vehicle crash early Friday morning on eastbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 5:10 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 4's eastbound lanes near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp.

Due to the crash, the CHP said all eastbound lanes were blocked in the area and traffic was diverted to the Bailey Road off-ramp.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as there is no estimated time regarding the freeway's full reopening.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.