5 teenagers arrested after Pinole liquor store armed robbery

Police arrested five juveniles accused of robbing a Pinole liquor store over the weekend.

Pinole police responded to a call at 6:53 p.m. Sunday concerning an armed robbery at Bill's Liquors, at 2350 San Pablo Avenue. The caller said at least one suspect had a gun.

Officers arrived within one minute but the suspects already fled on foot. Witnesses reportedly saw the suspects running on a trail leading towards Hercules.

Police from Pinole and Hercules established a perimeter and Hercules police used a drone to find the suspects, leading to officers arresting all five juvenile males.

Pinole police allege that two of the suspects entered the store armed with Orbeez gel pellet guns and shot gel balls at the clerk then stole a large quantity of alcohol before fleeing.