40-year-old man killed in Pinole shooting, suspect sought

PINOLE – Police are searching for a suspect after a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a parking lot in Pinole Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road after reports of gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

In a statement Wednesday evening, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Lamont Carter of Pinole. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. An investigation by the department's Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Dean of Pinole Police at 510-724-1111.