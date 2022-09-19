Pilot killed in jet crash during Reno Air Races

A pilot was killed when a jet crashed during an air race in Reno, Nevada, Sunday afternoon.

Video posted to social media showed several jets in flight, with spectators looking on from below, just prior to the crash during the Reno Air Races. Footage showed smoke from the wreckage after the plane went down.

Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, confirmed the pilot's death in a news briefing Thursday evening.

"We can confirm that during the jet gold race on the third lap, there was a fatal accident on outer pylon five today," Telling said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, Telling added.

All other jets that were in the air at the time landed safely, and no other pilots were hurt, the racing association later tweeted, adding that "all race operations for 2022 have been suspended."

The deceased pilot's name was not released. The type of jet that crash was also not immediately confirmed.

The Reno Air Races, also known as the STIHL National Championship Air Races, were being held over four days, with Sunday being the final day of competition. According to the racing association, the event included 152 planes and 156 pilots.