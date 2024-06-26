Watch CBS News
PG&E outage in Santa Rosa knocks out power to over 17,000 customers

By Carlos Castañeda

A power outage in Santa Rosa and neighboring communities Wednesday morning had more than 17,000 PG&E customers without power, authorities said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department posted an alert at 8:36 a.m. on social media saying one outage was affecting 12,062 PG&E customers, or about 27,000 people, on the west side of Santa Rosa and communities of Sebastopol, Graton, and Occidental.

The outage was initially reported at about 7 a.m.

PG&E said on its website there were two separate outages in the same area; aside from the outage impacting 12,062 customers a second outage was affecting another 5,000 customers.

The utility's automated outage map estimated the power would be restored by 4 p.m. Wednesday. However, as of 9:25 a.m., about half of the customers affected had their power restored, and the remaining customers had their power restored shortly after.

PG&E attributed the outage to an equipment issue, but no additional details were available.

First published on June 26, 2024 / 9:27 AM PDT

