PG&E outage in Santa Rosa knocks out power to over 17,000 customers
A power outage in Santa Rosa and neighboring communities Wednesday morning had more than 17,000 PG&E customers without power, authorities said.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department posted an alert at 8:36 a.m. on social media saying one outage was affecting 12,062 PG&E customers, or about 27,000 people, on the west side of Santa Rosa and communities of Sebastopol, Graton, and Occidental.
The outage was initially reported at about 7 a.m.
PG&E said on its website there were two separate outages in the same area; aside from the outage impacting 12,062 customers a second outage was affecting another 5,000 customers.
The utility's automated outage map estimated the power would be restored by 4 p.m. Wednesday. However, as of 9:25 a.m., about half of the customers affected had their power restored, and the remaining customers had their power restored shortly after.
PG&E attributed the outage to an equipment issue, but no additional details were available.