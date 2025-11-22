Bicyclist found dead on side of Petaluma road, hit-and-run investigation underway

A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a bicyclist was found dead in the Petaluma area Saturday morning, authorities said.

Around 9 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said it responded to Rainsville Road near Stoney Point Road when a bicyclist was found unresponsive.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead. The CHP said it's unknown when the incident happened, saying it either happened Friday night or Saturday morning.

CHP officers said the bike and the victim were found off the road and in foggy conditions Saturday morning.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP Santa Rosa office.

The identification of the victim has not been released.