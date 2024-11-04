3 teens arrested in Halloween melee at Petaluma shopping center

Police in Petaluma arrested three minors this weekend following a large melee at a shopping center Halloween night, the department said Sunday.

On Thursday at about 10:42 p.m., police received calls about a large fight occurring in the parking lot of River Plaza on E. Washington Street.

According to the investigation, a large group of teens approached a smaller group of teens in the parking lot. Police said witness accounts vary, but some estimated that the larger group had about 20 people and the smaller group was comprised of about six people.

The larger group instigated a fight with the smaller group and physically attacked them, according to police. The larger group used their hands and feet to assault the smaller group, but also used weapons. Police said one suspect pointed a gun at a member of the smaller group but did not fire.

Both groups fled the scene before police arrived.

During the attack, one teen from the smaller group sustained a significant injury and was taken to the hospital. On Sunday, police said the teen is expected to recover.

Detectives said that members of both groups are students at multiple Petaluma schools. Over the weekend, three teens were arrested on booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of multiple crimes, including conspiring to assault the smaller group.

The case is still very much active, police said, and anyone with information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Hansen at ahansen@cityofpetaluma.org or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.