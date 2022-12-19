Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver arrested for DUI, hit-and-run after walking away from crash in Petaluma

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Monday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:36

PETALUMA  -- A 31-year-old Petaluma woman is suspected of crashing into a curb while driving under the influence early Sunday and then walking away from the collision, police said.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North McDowell Boulevard, where the disabled car was in the northbound lanes.

Officers saw that the vehicle had been in a collision, apparently with a nearby concrete curb, but no one was inside.

Police searched the area and found the driver walking in the direction of her home. After an investigation, officers arrested her and booked her into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run vehicle collision, and violation of probation. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 12:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.