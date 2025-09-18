Woman suspected of DUI in Petaluma assaults officer after hit-and-run collision, police say

A woman was arrested in Petaluma after allegedly driving under the influence, hitting a vehicle, and becoming violent with officers who tried to arrest her, police said.

The Petaluma Police Department said in a social media post Thursday morning that officers were dispatched on Wednesday night to a report of a hit-and-run collision with minor injuries.

Officers found the vehicle heading south on U.S. Highway 101 at speeds exceeding 100 mph and made a traffic stop, with the driver pulling over to the shoulder. According to police, the officers observed signs of alcohol intoxication and began a DUI investigation.

A vehicle is pulled over on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Petaluma during a DUI hit-and-run investigation, Sept. 18, 2025. Petaluma Police Department

During the process, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Alicia May Wright, suddenly pushed an officer and began violently resisting arrest for several minutes before officers were able to arrest her, police said. Wright was injured during the altercation and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police brought in the California Highway Patrol to block traffic during the incident because of the proximity to the highway.

After being treated, Wright was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol, hit-and-run causing injury, assault on a peace officer, and resisting arrest. Jail records show her bail amount at $100,000.

The case was being forwarded to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office for review. No court date has been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.