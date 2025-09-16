Petaluma woman allegedly seen abusing a dog arrested for animal cruelty, resisting arrest

A Petaluma woman was arrested after she was allegedly seen hitting a dog and violently swinging it by its legs, police said Tuesday.

The Petaluma Police Department said the incident happened on Sept. 9. Dispatchers received a call at about 11:21 a.m. from a community member who observed the alleged abuse, police said.

Officers responded and contacted the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Irma Suarez Lopez. During the investigation, Suarez Lopez was observed squeezing the dog with significant force, and when officers tried to intervene, Lopez refused to comply with lawful commands, police said.

Suarez Lopez was taken into custody and booked at the Sonoma County Jail on charges of animal cruelty and resisting arrest, police said.

The dog was placed in the care of Animal Control, and it was later determined that Suarez Lopez had taken the dog from its owner without permission, police said.