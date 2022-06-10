Person struck, killed by Amtrak train near Berkeley's Aquatic Park
BERKELEY – An Amtrak train struck and killed a person on the tracks in Berkeley on Friday morning, according to police.
Officers received a report at 6:52 a.m. about the person struck near the Aquatic Park South parking lot.
Berkeley police said the collision is being investigated by Amtrak police. No other details about the case were immediately available.
