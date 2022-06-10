Person struck, killed by Amtrak train near Berkeley's Aquatic Park

BERKELEY – An Amtrak train struck and killed a person on the tracks in Berkeley on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers received a report at 6:52 a.m. about the person struck near the Aquatic Park South parking lot.

At 6:52 am, we received a report of a person struck by an @Amtrak train near the South Aquatic Park parking lot. The person who was struck did not survive the collision. Amtrak Police are currently investigating the incident.#CapitolCorridor — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) June 10, 2022

Berkeley police said the collision is being investigated by Amtrak police. No other details about the case were immediately available.