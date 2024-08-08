Watch CBS News
Crime

Person shot dead in East Oakland neighborhood

/ CBS San Francisco

A person was shot and killed in East Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Hilton Street around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This death is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information helpful to this case is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Additionally, anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.