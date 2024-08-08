Person shot dead in East Oakland neighborhood

A person was shot and killed in East Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Hilton Street around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This death is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information helpful to this case is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Additionally, anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov