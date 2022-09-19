Person rescued from under train at BART's North Berkeley Station

BERKELEY -- A person entered the trackway at BART's North Berkeley station early Monday, becoming trapped under a train and requiring a rescue operation by medical and transit crews.

BART officials sent out an incident alert at around 5:45 a.m.

"The station is open, trains are not stopping due to a person who entered the trackway while a train was approaching," the alert read. "The person is alive and being rescued from under the train."

Medical crews worked for about 25 minutes to rescue the unidentified person, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The person condition was not known.

"Trains are making normal stops in all directions," BART officials tweeted. "There are 10 minute delays on the Berryessa line in all directions."

Officials also said there were no lingering issues from a miserable Sunday of travel on the system.

Full BART train service between San Francisco and Oakland was restored on Sunday afternoon hours after equipment problems and disabled cars shut down the Transbay Tube.

Trouble began around 10:20 a.m. when BART officials tweeted alerting passengers of a 20-minute delay on trains because of an equipment issue.

Conditions deteriorated from that point.

"BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to multiple due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt," officials tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Seek alternate forms of transportation until further notice."

The disruption was caused by two disabled trains.

"We have 2 trains on the Oakland side that won't move," BART officials tweeted. "One train is near West Oakland and one near 12th St. Crews are on scene and troubleshooting. Trains are turning back before the tube in both sides of the bay."

Passengers were removed from those trains.

"When we have a disabled train, first we get the riders stuck on board onto another train and we take them to the closest station. That has now occurred for both trains."

Shortly after 12 p.m., BART officials said one of the disabled trains was cleared and that service from the East Bay to San Francisco would be partially restored shortly.

About 10 minutes later BART tweeted that "very limited transbay service in both directions" had been restored with only one track is in service.

BART also shared video taken by a rider at the West Oakland station showing a train towing the second disabled train.