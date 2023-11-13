Periodic rain expected across Bay Area this week

The Bay Area is looking at a week of wet weather beginning as soon as late Monday night as a low-pressure system will park itself off the West Coast and bring periodic rain into the region for several days.

The National Weather Service said moderate rainfall can be expected through Friday starting in the North Bay and possibly spreading as far south as the Central Coast, with rainfall totals ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 inches for the week. Shower chances will increase after midnight Tuesday, but will be scattered and not uniform from place to place, the weather service said.

Morning Update -👀 Where's the storm now? 🛰 See the swirl of clouds west of CA/OR border? That's the developing storm system. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ipxxdKdQJo — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2023

Forecasted rainfall totals have decreased from previous forecasts for this storm system, but the weather service said additional rain chances would continue Wednesday into Thursday, and light rain may persist into Saturday. The direction of the low-pressure system has yet to be determined and forecasters say that makes for an uncertain medium-range forecast.

There is the possibility of a dry period and clearing between Tuesday and Wednesday, with the second round of precipitation holding off until mid-day Wednesday, the weather service said. A slight chance of thunderstorms is also predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.