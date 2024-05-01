Peninsula student lands Goldberg Scholarship becoming 1st in her family to attend 4-year college

The Dave Goldberg Scholarship Program announced its 2024 class of scholars on Wednesday, the second year it has partnered with Peninsula Bridge to help low-income, first-generation students with the additional costs of a college education. The scholarship honors former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg's late husband and is part of the Sandberg Goldberg Bernthal Foundation.

"I think that's how first-generation scholars can really succeed is with the support of everyone around them," said Valeria Chavez-Franco, a 2024 Goldberg Scholar and a senior at Woodside Priory School in Portola Valley. "It's always been because I've had a really amazing community of mentors and of supporters behind me."

Chavez-Franco is the first in her family to attend a four-year institution. Busy with extracurriculars, sports, and community organizations, she looks forward to the next chapter in her education with the option to attend multiple selective colleges in the fall.

"We really do believe that all of our scholars deserve, deserve a chance to thrive and succeed and each one has the potential to be successful on the college and career path with our 13-year program model," said Randi Shafton, CEO of Peninsula Bridge.

Peninsula Bridge works with more than 50 schools between San Mateo and Mountain View to find students they mentor from fourth grade through their college graduation. Chavez-Franco says that commitment gave her confidence early on as a first-gen student.

"There are so many additional costs, the college financing piece is so difficult for first-gen, underrepresented students and there are so many barriers to being a successful college student," Shafton told KPIX.

The Goldberg Scholarship Program was launched several years ago with the Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) charter schools and then expanded in 2023 to include Peninsula Bridge. The money supports non-tuition costs like transportation, supplies, and fees for additional education opportunities. Scholars also receive mentors and unique networking connections.

"The lessons that I learned and the lessons that I take away from this experience are the lessons that I pass on and that's how you create generational knowledge and that's how you also create generational success," Franco-Chavez said.