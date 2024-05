Peninsula student lands Goldberg Scholarship becoming 1st in her family to attend 4-year college Valeria Chavez-Franco, a 2024 Goldberg Scholar and a senior at Woodside Priory School in Portola Valley is the first in her family to attend a four-year institution. Shawn Chitnis reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv