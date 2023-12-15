Peninsula man jailed after violent crime spree, brutal attack on sheriff's deputy

A man out on bail allegedly went on a crime spree before attacking a sheriff's deputy in unincorporated Redwood City Thursday, sending the deputy to the hospital, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said deputies saw the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Ibarra of East Palo Alto, trying to disrupt traffic on the 2700 block of El Camino Real at about 4:15 p.m.

When deputies approached the suspect, he violently attacked one deputy, leaving him with facial injuries that required a trip to a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office said. The suspect also suffered injuries to his face and was also taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation that followed, the sheriff's office said the same person had committed a string of recent crimes, including a robbery, a burglary, and the attempted kidnapping of a worker at a coffee shop.

Ibarra was taken into custody at the scene without any further incident. Deputies booked him into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. Ibarra faces charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary, robbery, mayhem, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and committing a felony while on bail.