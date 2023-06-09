Peninsula gun shop owner doubts Newsom's constitutional amendment for gun control could pass

BURLINGAME -- A proposal launched by California Governor Gavin Newsom to add a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to restrict gun access Thursday received support from an array of gun safety organizations, but some think it is unlikely to get the backing it would need to pass.

Armory owner John Parkin says often times new gun control legislation brings a spike in sales.

Burlingame gun shop owner CBS

"Every time a politician talks about doing something to take your 2nd Amendment away -- unfortunately, for some of you, you probably won't like it -- but I make a lot more money, because people come in and get worried about their 2nd Amendment [rights], and they come in and buy guns," Parkin told CBS News Bay Area.

Parkin is a Bay Area native and has run his Burlingame gun store for over a decade. He's no stranger to efforts by California lawmakers to restrict gun access, but he says the latest announcement from Newsom is not only unsurprising, but set to fail.

"I thought it was funny, because our governor isn't going to get two-thirds of the country to agree to have a 28th Amendment. There are way too many states that value the 2nd Amendment, endorse the 2nd Amendment," Parkin explained.

Under the proposed amendment, the national minimum age to purchase a gun would be raised from 18 to 21. It would also implement a waiting period for gun purchases, create universal background checks and prevent civilians from purchasing assault weapons — all current restrictions in California.

"None of the laws he's proposing have helped California at all. We still have our issues here and the gun laws haven't changed, it so we'll see what happens," said Parkin.

But some believe it is enough to create change. State Sen. Aisha Wahab is carrying the legislation in California.

A victim of gun violence herself, she says the proposal is written to protect the 2nd Amendment and appeal to states hesitant to change — contrary to criticism that the proposal seeks to override the 2nd Amendment.

"Some people will say that common sense gun reform doesn't work, but I actually think that the data clearly shows otherwise," Wahab told CBS News Bay Area. "We are one of the most populous states in the country. We have a more diverse population. We do have gun owners. I'm a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, but at the same time, we need safeguards and guardrails when we're talking about weapons that are designed specifically to kill people."

In a Thursday morning announcement, Newsom cited the near record-breaking number of mass shootings the U.S. has seen this year as reason for the constitutional proposal. He highlighted responses from conservative leaders who have vowed to protect gun rights.

"They say we can't stop domestic terrorism without violating the 2nd Amendment and thoughts and prayers is the best we can do," Newsom said in the ad. "I'm here to tell you that's a lie. We can do something about it."

But Parkin says it's not the guns that need restricting, but rather an expansion of mental health resources to ensure the people behind the trigger are using the weapon responsibly.

"The bottom line is, no one wants to get shot with anything. Zero. Zilch. No one wants to get shot. Bullets don't matter, none of this matters. You gotta do something about individual behind the trigger," said Parkin. "You take care of that problem, then everything goes away."

In order to advance to becoming an amendment, the proposal would need support from 34 states or two-thirds majority nationwide.