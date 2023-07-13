Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Pedestrian on Highway 880 in Oakland struck, killed

CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- Authorities have reopened all southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland that were shut down early Thursday after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway near the 23rd Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the scene following a 3:39 a.m. report of the collision just north of the southbound off-ramp at 23rd Avenue.

Authorities issued a Sigalert at 3:49 a.m. closing southbound lanes at 16th Avenue, and lifted it at 4:55 a.m. shortly after the roadway reopened.

