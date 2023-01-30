Pedestrian fatally struck on I-580 and the Highway 238 connector

CASTRO VALLEY -- A woman was fatally struck on the ramp from eastbound 580 to northbound 238 early Monday morning, forcing the closure of several lanes and slowing the commute in Castro Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place at around 5:10 a.m.

A black Honda SRV driven by a 71-year-old Castro Valley resident collided with a 28-year-old female Turlock resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP spokesman Daniel Jacowitz.

The driver remained at the scene and intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Jacowitz said the victim had exited a nearby white Chevy Malibu that was still occupied. He said it was unclear exactly why she had exited, but the car was not disabled.

Domestic violence or another dispute is not initially believed to be involved, although the investigation is ongoing.

"This is just a very tragic, sad incident, something that could have possibly been avoidable," said Jacowitz.

He reminded the public that walking on highways is inherently dangerous and to avoid doing so.

The eastbound lane on the Interstate 580 connector was closed for about 90 minutes as the investigation was underway.