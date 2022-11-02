Update: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Cherry Avenue in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A homeless man crossing a San Jose street near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Ave. was fatally struck early Wednesday by a vehicle, authorities said.

A 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, driven by an adult female driver, was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck an adult male pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected.

San Jose police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that a homeless male was crossing Cherry Ave. outside of a marked crosswalk on 4:26 a.m. when he was struck.

Arriving officers rendered medical aid to the man who was transported to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries short time later. The man's identity was being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The man was the 30th pedestrian to die in San Jose this year.

"Please use crosswalks or cross in well lit areas," police said in a tweet. "It's very difficult for motorists to see you during hours of darkness."

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3527@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.