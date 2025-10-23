Pedestrian crossing busy Monterey Road in South San Jose struck, killed

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was crossing a busy road in San Jose early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened on Monterey Road/CA-82 south of Capitol Expressway and just north of Edenview Drive in South San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release Thursday that officers responded at about 5:59 a.m. and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle and was dead at the scene.

The investigation determined that the man had been crossing Monterey Road going east outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by a 2001 silver Acura sedan heading north on Monterey Road, according to police. Monterey Road is three lanes and a bike lane in each direction with a center median at the site.

The man who was driving the Acura initially left the scene of the collision, but returned shortly after and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The victim's identity was to be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner after his family members were notified.

It was San Jose's 30th fatal collision and the 30th traffic death of 2025. It was also the 15th pedestrian death of 2025.

Anyone with information about the collision was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the Police Department's traffic unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.