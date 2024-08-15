Watch CBS News
Body believed to be that of missing Tahoe-area woman found off Mt. Rose Highway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

WASHOE COUNTY – Authorities say the body of a missing Tahoe-area woman has been found in Nevada.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a body was found off of Mt. Rose Highway in the Washoe County area of Nevada. The sheriff's office believes the body is that of Patricia Portella-Wright, who had been missing since Aug. 3.

Portella-Wright's boyfriend, Brent Clifford, was announced as a person of interest in a Reno homicide on Wednesday. He was taken into custody in Portola later that day.

Clifford and Portella-Wright lived together, the sheriff's office said. He had also been named as a person of interest in her disappearance.

A drone found the body believed to be that of Portella-Wright down a steep embankment. Crews recovered the body.

Clifford has been booked into Placer County Jail for homicide in connection to Portella-Wright's death, the sheriff's office says.

