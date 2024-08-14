Boyfriend of missing Kings Beach woman now a person of interest in Reno homicide

RENO – A missing Tahoe-area woman may have last been seen with her boyfriend – a man who is now a person of interest in a Reno homicide, authorities say.

Kings Beach resident Patricia Portella-Wright was last heard from on Aug. 3, but didn't get reported missing until Aug. 9 when she didn't show up for work.

On Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that they have learned that Portillo-Wright may have last been seen with her boyfriend Brent Clifford. Reno police have also named Clifford as a person of interest in a homicide in their jurisdiction, the sheriff's office says.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 We have an update in our search for 48-year-old Patricia... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

No details about the person who died in that homicide have been released, but the sheriff's office says the person was found dead on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Detectives say Clifford could possibly be driving Portella-Wright's vehicle, a red 2003 Chevy Blazer with the Nevada license plate number F8942. Notably, the vehicle has a square white sticker on the rear license plate.

The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Highway 70 from US-395 at Hallelujah Junction on the California side. Anyone who sees the vehicle or Clifford is urged to call 911 immediately.

People with information on Portella-Wright's disappearance are urged to call the Placer County Sheriff's Office.