Part of eastbound Interstate 80 near Yerba Buena Island was temporarily blocked Sunday morning due to police activity, the California Highway Patrol said.

There were three lanes blocked east of Yerba Buena Island. They were reopened just before noon.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

I-80 eastbound, east of Yerba Buena Island. Three right lanes blocked due to police activity. Unknown ETO, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/8hL0zyV3ga — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) February 9, 2025

CHP did not say what incident caused the police activity.