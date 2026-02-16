Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Rockslides along Highway 1 in Big Sur lead to full closure of roadway

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A part of Highway 1 in Big Sur was under a full closure on Monday due to rockslides, Caltrans District 5 said.

The full closure extends from a mile south of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, in Monterey County, to Ragged Point Inn, in San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans said the closure was due to rockslides and debris at various locations on Highway 1.

There was no estimated time of reopening, but it will remain closed at least until Tuesday morning, as crews will reassess during the daytime, Caltrans said.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue