Rockslides along Highway 1 in Big Sur lead to full closure of roadway
A part of Highway 1 in Big Sur was under a full closure on Monday due to rockslides, Caltrans District 5 said.
The full closure extends from a mile south of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, in Monterey County, to Ragged Point Inn, in San Luis Obispo County.
Caltrans said the closure was due to rockslides and debris at various locations on Highway 1.
There was no estimated time of reopening, but it will remain closed at least until Tuesday morning, as crews will reassess during the daytime, Caltrans said.